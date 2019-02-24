Historic covered bridge in Zumbrota damaged during winter storm

The roof of the historic Zumbrota Covered Bridge was damaged during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The bridge dates back to 1869.

The roof of a 150-year-old covered bridge in southeast Minnesota collapsed amid heavy snow and high winds during Sunday's winter storm.

The covered bridge in Zumbrota is a city landmark, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that it "is significant as the only remaining example of a covered timber truss bridge in Minnesota."

Photos of the damage show most of the pitched roof now flattened; the rest of the bridge structure remains standing.

An undated view of the Zumbrota Covered Bridge in Zumbrota, Minn. Minnesota Department of Transportation

The 123-foot-long bridge was built in 1869 and later moved from its original location. It still spans the Zumbro River but now serves as a pedestrian bridge. It's on the National Register of Historic Places.

Zumbrota Mayor Bradley Drenckhahn posted on Facebook that "the bridge is insured and we have the blueprint to rebuild it board for board if needed."

Drenckhahn and the Zumbrota Police Department asked people to stay away from the damaged structure for safety reasons.

The bridge is the focus of an annual festival in Zumbrota in June. A 150th birthday celebration also is planned for this August.