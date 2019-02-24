Here are listings of snow and wind reports from across Minnesota, as relayed by National Weather Service offices as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
While snow totals outside of southeast Minnesota are not particularly heavy, the gusty northwest winds have created significant snowdrifts along rural highways.
February 2019 is now not just the snowiest February on record in the Twin Cities — but also the sixth-snowiest month overall on record for the metro area; records go back to 1884.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has received 35.7 inches of snow so far in February, compared to 7.7 inches for an average February.
The snowiest month on record for the Twin Cities is 46.9 inches in November 1991.
Snowfall reports 13.5 inches — Rochester
13 inches — Kasson
12.5 inches — Zumbro Falls
12 inches — Lewiston, Minnesota City, Chatfield, Kellogg
11.5 inches — Hayfield
11 inches — Wabasha, Ellendale, Douglas
10.5 inches — Rushford, Stewartville, Austin
10.3 inches — Chester
10 inches — Winona, Predmore
9.8 inches — Peterson
9.7 inches — Wykoff
8 inches — Red Wing
7.6 inches — Vasa
7.2 inches — Bricelyn
7 inches — Nerstrand
5.5 inches — Caledonia
5.2 inches — Miesville
5 inches — Mabel, Owatonna, Montgomery
4.4 inches — Hokah
4 inches — Houston, Rosemount, Waseca, Kabetogama
3.5 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
3.4 inches — Stacy, Grand Marais
3.3 inches — North Branch
3.1 inches — Richfield
3 inches — Apple Valley, Mankato, Winnebago
2.9 inches — Hastings, Mendota Heights
2.6 inches — New Prague
2.5 inches — Le Center, Shakopee, Mound, Cook
2 inches — Golden Valley, Minneapolis, Watertown, Stillwater
Peak wind gusts: 55 mph — New Ulm, Clara City
54 mph — Redwood Falls, Baudette, Rochester
52 mph — Willmar, Fairmont
51 mph — Ellendale
49 mph — Alexandria, Benson, Mankato, Blue Earth, Waseca, Kellogg
48 mph — Eden Prairie, St. Cloud, Morris, Park Rapids, Stewartville
47 mph — Sauk Centre, Crystal, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Worthington
46 mph — Cannon Falls, Litchfield, Owatonna, Madelia, Crookston
45 mph — Granite Falls, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Warroad
44 mph — Duluth airport
43 mph — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Red Wing