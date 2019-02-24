Pat Lundquist works at clearing the sidewalk all the way to the street Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, near his house in Rochester, Minn., after heavy snow overnight.

Here are listings of snow and wind reports from across Minnesota, as relayed by National Weather Service offices as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

While snow totals outside of southeast Minnesota are not particularly heavy, the gusty northwest winds have created significant snowdrifts along rural highways.

February 2019 is now not just the snowiest February on record in the Twin Cities — but also the sixth-snowiest month overall on record for the metro area; records go back to 1884.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has received 35.7 inches of snow so far in February, compared to 7.7 inches for an average February.

The snowiest month on record for the Twin Cities is 46.9 inches in November 1991.

A truck is seen stranded in snowdrifts along Interstate 90 near Welcome, Minn., on Sunday morning, Feb. 24, 2019, in an image from a MnDOT snowplow camera. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snowfall reports

13.5 inches — Rochester

13 inches — Kasson

12.5 inches — Zumbro Falls

12 inches — Lewiston, Minnesota City, Chatfield, Kellogg

11.5 inches — Hayfield

11 inches — Wabasha, Ellendale, Douglas

10.5 inches — Rushford, Stewartville, Austin

10.3 inches — Chester

10 inches — Winona, Predmore

9.8 inches — Peterson

9.7 inches — Wykoff

8 inches — Red Wing

7.6 inches — Vasa

7.2 inches — Bricelyn

7 inches — Nerstrand

5.5 inches — Caledonia

5.2 inches — Miesville

5 inches — Mabel, Owatonna, Montgomery

4.4 inches — Hokah

4 inches — Houston, Rosemount, Waseca, Kabetogama

3.5 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

3.4 inches — Stacy, Grand Marais

3.3 inches — North Branch

3.1 inches — Richfield

3 inches — Apple Valley, Mankato, Winnebago

2.9 inches — Hastings, Mendota Heights

2.6 inches — New Prague

2.5 inches — Le Center, Shakopee, Mound, Cook

2 inches — Golden Valley, Minneapolis, Watertown, Stillwater Peak wind gusts:

55 mph — New Ulm, Clara City

54 mph — Redwood Falls, Baudette, Rochester

52 mph — Willmar, Fairmont

51 mph — Ellendale

49 mph — Alexandria, Benson, Mankato, Blue Earth, Waseca, Kellogg

48 mph — Eden Prairie, St. Cloud, Morris, Park Rapids, Stewartville

47 mph — Sauk Centre, Crystal, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Worthington

46 mph — Cannon Falls, Litchfield, Owatonna, Madelia, Crookston

45 mph — Granite Falls, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Warroad

44 mph — Duluth airport

43 mph — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Red Wing