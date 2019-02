Lizzo says new single 'Cuz I Love You' took 10 minutes to write

Lizzo's latest single, "Cuz I Love You," is the title track from her new album, due out on April 19. She posted on Twitter recently that she wrote the song in 10 minutes with the help of the band X Ambassadors.

Lizzo is set to perform at Coachella in April, and will be back in the Twin Cities for a sold-out show at the Palace Theater on May 5.