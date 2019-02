New TPT documentary 'Jim Crow of the North' traces housing segregation in Minneapolis

A new documentary explores how African-Americans in the early part of the 20th century were systematically excluded from living in certain Minneapolis neighborhoods. Deeds to homes in those neighborhoods included covenants stating the houses could only be owned by whites.

The documentary, called "Jim Crow of the North," premieres Monday at 9 p.m. on Twin Cities Public Television. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke to the film's producer, Daniel Bergin, to learn more.