Seven 'simple' steps to reduce the risk of heart disease

Heart disease has topped the list of the leading causes of death in the United States since at least the 1980s, and that's consistent across all genders and ethnicities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recent report by the American Heart Association says that 121 million Americans have heart disease.

Now, the AHA is looking to take down this stubborn disease with its Life's Simple 7 campaign. It lays out seven steps to reduce the risk of heart disease.

But Dr. Jon Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic, tells MPR host Tom Crann the steps aren't so simple for everyone, especially low-income Americans.

