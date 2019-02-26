One-sided parking begins Wednesday in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is limiting parking to the even side of non-snow emergency routes beginning Wednesday.

Be careful where you park in Minneapolis — winter parking restrictions go into effect Wednesday following a relentless series of snowstorms all month.

Because there was so much snow in February — nearly 3 feet as of Sunday morning — many streets have become too narrow for ambulances and fire trucks to get through.

The restrictions mean starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, no parking is allowed on the even side of non-snow emergency routes until April 1, unless city officials lift the ban sooner. Cars parked parked where they aren't allowed could be ticketed and towed.

It's been five years since the city last implemented winter parking rules. The 2014 restrictions were in place for more than a month.