13 Minnesota chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

Ann Kim of Young Joni is a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest.

Oscar season isn't over yet! Even though Academy Awards honoring the best (or worst, depending on your take) films of the year were handed out Sunday, the food world is just getting ready for their own "Oscars."

James Beard Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday, with four Minnesota eateries and nine chefs getting nods for their work.

The James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious in the food world, recognizing the best in food — from restaurants to cookbooks to writing and programming — across North America.

Here are the Minnesota semifinalists:

• Best new restaurant: Popol Vuh, Minneapolis

• Outstanding pastry chef: Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

• Outstanding restaurant: Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

• Outstanding restaurateur: Brenda Langton and Timothy Kane, Spoonriver, Minneapolis

• Outstanding wine program: The Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis

• Rising star chef of the year: Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, St. Paul

• Best chef, Midwest: Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, St. Paul; Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis; Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis; Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis; Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis; Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis; and Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis.

Finalists will be announced March 27; winners will be announced May 6 in Chicago.