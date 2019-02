Coming up: Coping and living with Alzheimer's disease

This weekend, hundreds of people will gather in St. Paul to learn more about Alzheimer's disease and dementia at a conference called Meeting of the Minds.

More than 94,000 Minnesotans are living with Alzheimer's disease, with an estimated 254,000 people involved in their care.

Nationwide, the disease is the sixth-leading cause of death.

Are we close to finding a cure? And how can those who live with this debilitating disease cope with the long goodbye?

Angela Davis will sit down with Dr. Ron Petersen, director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and Michael Horvich, an author and the primary caregiver during his partner's illness, ahead of this weekend's conference.

We also want to hear from you during this conversation: What questions do you have about this disease? What are your experiences?

Call 651-227-6000 or tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.

This program will be broadcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast go to the podcast.

Guests

• Dr. Ron Petersen — director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

• Michael Horvich — keynote presenter at the Meeting of the Minds conference in St. Paul and author of "Alzheimer's: A Love Story."