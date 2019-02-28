Expanded background checks, 'red flag' gun bills earn support, criticism at Minn. Capitol

Sa'Lesha Beeks describes how her mother was killed.
Sa'Lesha Beeks describes how her mother was killed in front of Beeks' daughter during a House committee debate Wednesday about a gun measure that would require background checks on more transactions. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, left. 