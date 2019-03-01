40 years since Rod Stewart topped the pop chart with 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?'

Stewart wrote in his autobiography that he was aware that he ripped the song's synthesizer riff from a Bobby Womack tune called "(If You Want My Love) Put Something Down on It," but claimed that it's okay to borrow a piece of someone else's arrangement as long as it's not the core melody. He also said he subconsciously stole the melody for the chorus from a song he had heard at the Rio Carnival: "Taj Mahal," by Jorge Jor Ben.