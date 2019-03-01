Coming up: Lt. Gov. Flanagan's priorities for Minnesota

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Lacey Young | MPR News 2018

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the first Native woman to hold a statewide, executive office in the country, carved a career out of the three pillars of the 2019 Walz-Flanagan Budget Proposal: education, health care, and community prosperity.

This reflects the close partnership between the Lieutenant and Governor. Flanagan's career started at Wellstone Action, a training ground for Democratic leaders. That's where she met now Gov. Tim Walz and where she found her passion for public service. From there, Flanagan became a member of the Minneapolis School Board, the executive director of the Children's Defense Fund, and a state representative for her hometown, St. Louis Park.

Flanagan will join MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about her priorities as Lt. Governor and what the budget forecast spells for those priorities.

This program will be broadcast live on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast go to the podcast.