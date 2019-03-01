Coming up: Friendship and survival in Peter Heller's 'The River'

The two young men at the center of Peter Heller's new novel, "The River," come from different backgrounds, but they share a friendship forged on mountain peaks and wild rivers. That friendship is put to the test on a canoe trip in northern Canada. As their journey becomes a suspense-filled drama, the decisions each friend makes will have a profound effect on the other.

MPR News Kerri Miller will speak to award-winning adventure writer Peter Heller, author of "The River," about masculinity, friendships and the wilderness.

Tune in Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. to join the conversation.

Guest: Peter Heller— award-winning adventure writer and author of "The River," in Denver, Colo

To listen live you can click here.