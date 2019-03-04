Coming up: What makes Duluth Duluth?

Sea smoke rises from a patch of open water on icy Lake Superior at Brighton Beach in Duluth on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The temperature at the time was about 20 below zero.

People have described Duluth as a small city/big town at the tip of Lake Superior, but it's more than that. It's also an international port, home to a large population of students attending one of the six colleges either in town or nearby, and the center of a thriving arts scene.

Host Angela Davis wants to hear more, and on Tuesday she'll visit Duluth for a live broadcast. One of her scheduled guests, Bob Sterner, is ready to give her a lesson in limnology (that's the study of lakes). Sterner is the director of the Large Lakes Observatory and a professor of biology at the University of Minnesota Duluth. They'll talk about how the lake is holding up to climate change, pollution and invasive species.

Then Davis will explore the local economy with former economics professor Tony Barrett. He knows why the city's population isn't growing and what would it take to draw a large group of workers to the shores of Lake Superior.

Davis will close the hour with an introduction to Brittany Lind, the newest member of The Current family. Lind is the host of The Duluth Local Show, an hour of music at 8 p.m. every Sunday (rebroadcast at 2 p.m. Mondays on the Local Current stream). They'll talk about the local music scene that has birthed Charlie Parr, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and Trampled by Turtles.

