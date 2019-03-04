Walz unveils plan for all carbon-free electricity by 2050

Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan Monday morning for making Minnesota's electricity entirely free from fossil fuels by 2050.

Flanked by energy workers and environmental advocates, Walz said his energy and climate plan is "different" because he worked with utilities to draft it.

Walz's plan allows each electric utility in the state to choose the pace at which it moves from coal toward carbon-free sources like nuclear, solar or wind.

Xcel Energy, the state's largest electric utility, has already pledged to make its make its electricity carbon-free by 2050. The company has said it will lean on nuclear power to reach that goal.

The proposal would bring Minnesota's energy policy in line with those of California and Hawaii, which both have goals of carbon-free electricity by 2050 or earlier.

Walz's plan also would require utilities to prioritize efficient, clean energy sources over fossil fuels anytime they propose new The governor's office said this proposal would strengthen existing law and allow for fossil fuel power only if required "to ensure reliable, affordable electricity."

The third part of Walz's proposal would raise efficiency standards for investor-owned electric utilities and help for low-income households to make their homes more energy-efficient.

Environmental groups quickly praised the proposal, saying it's necessary for combating climate change and will create well-paying jobs.

"Climate change is the number one threat to global public health of the 21st century. Governor Walz is leading Minnesota to a clean, healthy and equitable future," Laalitha Surapaneni of Healthy Professionals for a Healthy Climate said in a statement. "His decision today showed the medical community that he leads with science, cares for the health of Minnesotans and listens to the concerns of his constituents."

Last year, renewable energy passed nuclear to become Minnesota's second-largest source for electricity. Still, coal accounted for nearly 40 percent of the state's electricity generation at the time.