How Minnesota's Jewish community is responding to Rep. Omar's latest comments

House Democrats are planning a vote on another resolution condemning anti-Semitism, in response to recent comments by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar that some have criticized as playing on anti-Semitic tropes.

Last week, Rep. Omar said in response to a question about U.S. policy toward Israel, "I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country."

Unlike with previous remarks that were characterized as anti-Semitic, Rep. Omar is defending her words and not offering an apology. Among the groups condemning Rep. Omar's comments is the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with the council's executive director, Steve Hunegs, about the situation.