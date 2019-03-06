50 years since Elvis Presley recorded 'Change of Habit'

Elvis Presley recorded "Change of Habit" 50 years ago on Wednesday, for use in a film by the same name.

The movie was the 31st and final one that Presley acted in. He played a doctor working in an inner-city clinic, and Mary Tyler Moore played a nun who worked with him — although for some reason, she was instructed to wear plain clothes and not to tell anyone she was a nun.

In the film, the two (of course) fall in love, and Moore's character has to decide whether to continue being a nun or begin a relationship with the doctor.