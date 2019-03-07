60 years since Lloyd Price reached #1 with the old folk song "Stagger Lee"

It's been 60 years since Lloyd Price topped the Billboard pop chart with the old folk song "Stagger Lee."
It's inspired by an incident that reportedly took place in a St. Louis bar in 1895. "Stagger Lee" was the name of a pimp named Lee Shelton. He got into an argument with a man named Billy Lyons, and Lyons made off with Shelton's Stetson hat.
Stagger Lee was so upset over the loss of his hat that he returned to the bar with a gun and shot Lyons dead. Many people have recorded the song, but Price's version is the only one to top the charts.