Coming up: Leaning in to the snow with Ann Bancroft

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft Courtesy of Ann Bancroft Foundation

This hour is all about the snow.

First, Angela Davis checks in with the city of St. Paul on where it's putting the excessive amounts of snow this season.

Then, a live conversation with renowned polar explorer Ann Bancroft, the first woman known to have crossed the ice to reach both the North and South poles.

Bancroft started a foundation that has awarded grants totaling more than $1.4 million to more than 4,000 Minnesotan girls who have big ideas.

This program will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11.

Guests:

Kathy Lantry, St. Paul's public works director

Ann Bancroft, polar explorer