Coming up: Leaning in to the snow with Ann Bancroft

This hour is all about the snow.
First, Angela Davis checks in with the city of St. Paul on where it's putting the excessive amounts of snow this season.
Then, a live conversation with renowned polar explorer Ann Bancroft, the first woman known to have crossed the ice to reach both the North and South poles.
Bancroft started a foundation that has awarded grants totaling more than $1.4 million to more than 4,000 Minnesotan girls who have big ideas.
If you have a question for Bancroft about her work as a polar explorer or her efforts to empower young girls, call 651-227-6000 or tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.
This program will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11. If you miss the live broadcast, go to the podcast.
Guests:
Kathy Lantry, St. Paul's public works director
Ann Bancroft, polar explorer