Clean electricity by 2050: Is it possible?

This week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan for making Minnesota's electricity entirely free from fossil fuels by 2050. The governor said removing carbon — the main greenhouse gas causing climate change — from the electricity sector is an "economic and moral" responsibility.

MPR's Angela Davis talked with Ellen Anderson, Executive Director of the University of Minnesota's Energy Transition Lab, about whether that's possible and what it would take to make it happen.

