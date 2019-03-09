Snow, freezing rain spreading across Minnesota

State Highway 28 near Graceville in western Minnesota is covered by snow on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, as a winter storm moved into the state. This view is from a MnDOT traffic camera.

Roads are becoming snow and ice-covered in parts of western Minnesota, as the first wave of a major winter storm moves into the region.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported several crashes and spinouts on rural highways, including a jackknifed semi along Interstate 90 near Jackson.

Some light freezing rain has accompanied the snow in southwestern Minnesota. The precipitation is forecast to slowly spread across the state, reaching the Twin Cities by the early afternoon.

Any mixed precipitation is forecast to change over to all snow during the afternoon hours, and become heavy at times. Snowfall rates could reach an inch or two an hour during the early evening Saturday.

As the snow continues overnight, northwest winds are forecast to increase and may cause some blowing and drifting snow.

Snow totals may reach a foot in west-central Minnesota. As of Saturday morning, the forecast was calling for snow totals of 6 to 7 inches in Minneapolis and St. Paul — with perhaps a bit more to the north and a bit less in the south metro. The snow that falls will be wet and heavy — creating extra headaches for those who have to clear it from roads, driveways and sidewalks.

Some communities, including Rochester, already have declared snow emergencies ahead of the storm. Minneapolis and St. Paul had not declared snow emergencies as of 10 a.m. Saturday — but one-sided parking rules remain in effect in both cities.

Weeks of above-average snow have caused headaches for many farms across the state — including dairy farms that lost barns to wind and snow, or had to dump milk because trucks could not navigate snow-choked roads.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and other officials were slated to visit a farm near Altura, in southeastern Minnesota, on Saturday morning to survey damage from storms in February.