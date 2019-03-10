Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies

A city snow plow could barely squeeze through between cars on Colfax Avenue in Minneapolis on Feb. 26, 2019.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies in the wake of this weekend's storm — and the cities' one-side parking rules will be suspended while the new snow emergencies are in effect.

In Minneapolis, the one-side parking restrictions will be suspended starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, and the snow emergency parking rules go into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday. The snow emergency will end and the one-side parking rules will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"When a snow emergency is declared, parking rules take effect so plows can clear the streets and fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and other vehicles can then get around and park," the city said in a news release. "Plowing the streets completely requires vehicles parked on streets to move. It's in everyone's best interest to do their part and follow the parking rules so plows can do the best job possible, and folks can avoid a ticket and tow."

In St. Paul, the one-side residential street parking rules will be suspended at 4 p.m. Sunday, with the snow emergency restrictions going into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The St. Paul snow emergency ends at 8 a.m. Tuesday; at that time, the one-side parking rules will resume.

Snow emergencies also are in effect in Rochester, and in some Twin Cities suburbs.