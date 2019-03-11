Coming up: Minnesota's need for mental health professionals outstrips the supply

Minnesota doesn't have enough mental health workers.

Each year, one in five Minnesotans faces some sort of mental health condition. But there are just not enough professionals to help.

And that's not the only part of the problem.

With mental health, it's especially important to get care that's culturally relevant. But very few care providers in Minnesota are from minority and immigrant communities.

This hour on MPR News, we're asking how Minnesotans can get the help they need for their mental health.

We also want to hear from you: What hurdles have you or your family faced when seeking mental health care?

Guests: Jin Lee Palen, executive director at the Minnesota Association of Community Mental Health Programs

Dr. Pahoua Yang, vice president of community mental health and wellness at Amherst H. Wilder Foundation

This coverage is part of "Call To Mind" — MPR's initiative to foster new conversations about mental health. Learn more at www.calltomindnow.org