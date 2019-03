Sly and the Family Stone topped the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago this week

Sly and the Family Stone was number one on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago today, with the song "Everyday People."

The group is considered the first racially integrated, multi-gender band of the rock era, and the lyrics of "Everyday People" express the band's underlying philosophy of peace and the equality of all people. The line "different strokes for different folks" was the inspiration for the popular sitcom "Different Strokes."