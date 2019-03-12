Minneapolis-based Zenon Dance to close this summer after 36 years

Minneapolis-based Zenon Dance Company will close this summer following its final performance in June. The company's founder and artistic director Linda Z. Andrews said that Zenon, like many other mid-sized arts organizations, grew overwhelmed by funding problems.

"This is really the loss of basic funding here in the Twin Cities to be able to continue operating," she said. "The first cut was the Jerome Foundation and that really was my lifeblood for the last 30 years."

The company has been a fixture in the Twin Cities for 36 years, and helped develop nationally known choreographers from the area. Over the past two years, Zenon has seen significant cuts from long-term corporate and foundation funders. Higher parking costs and increased construction in downtown Minneapolis have also hit its biggest source of support, Zenon Dance School.

• Full coverage: Arts

Andrew said she is in discussions with the Cowles Center about trying to preserve some of the Zenon organization, including the school.

"We are talking about how to have the Zenon Dance School survive somehow. So we are talking to them," she said.

Andrew said the final concerts in mid-June will include a gala performance featuring highlights from Zenon's modern and jazz dance repertoire.

Zenon's final performances will be held on June 13-16 at the Cowles Center for Dance in Minneapolis.