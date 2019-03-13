How 3M plans to reach 100 percent renewable electricity

The company's headquarters recently went all-renewable for its electricity, but it's not stopping there.

3M wants to stop using fossil fuels for electricity.

It took a big step earlier this month when its Maplewood headquarters — with more than 30 buildings and 12,000 employees — switched over to entirely renewable electricity, mostly from wind.

The company has also said it'll be at 50 percent renewable electricity by 2025.

And 3M has signed onto the RE100 pledge, joining more than 100 other businesses committing to entirely renewable electricity.

Why is 3M pursuing this target, and how will it get there? Gayle Schueller, 3M vice president and chief sustainability officer, joined Climate Cast to explain.

Hear the interview on the audio player above. RE100