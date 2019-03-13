Michelle Obama's book tour stops in St. Paul on Wednesday night

A capacity crowd will fill the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday night to hear former first lady Michelle Obama discuss her best-selling memoir, "Becoming." The event will be moderated by Minnesota native and former NPR All Things Considered host Michele Norris.

One woman who got tickets for herself and her entire book club as soon as they went on sale is Sheletta Brundidge, co-host of the "Two Haute Mamas" podcast. Brundidge talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about why she's going to the event.