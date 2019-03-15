Survey: Should public higher ed be free? And is 4-year college degree worth the cost?

Graduates of Bowie State University at the school's graduation ceremony at the Comcast Center in May 2013 in College Park, Md.

A new survey shows people are open to the rather radical idea of free college. The survey was done by APM Research Lab in partnership with the Hechinger Report.

The survey also asked 1,003 adults nationwide whether they believed a four-year college degree was worth the cost or not.

Depending on political affiliation, opinions on tuition-free college education or the value of a degree vary. The survey also breaks down the questions by region.

The survey also looked at attitudes toward government funding of higher education.

MPR News reporter Peter Cox will speak with the lab's managing partner Craig Helmstetter about what the survey found on Friday's All Things Considered.

Find more details of the APM Survey here at www.apmresearchlab.org.

APM Research Lab is MPR News' sister organization.

Check back later for a full interview with Helmstetter by MPR News reporter Peter Cox.