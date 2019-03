Goodbye, ice dams. Hello, water in the basement

Across much of Minnesota, warmer weather and rain are dealing a blow to the ice dams many homeowners have battled this winter. But now, melting snow and ice is creating a new problem in some houses: wet basements.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Samantha Strong about how to prevent water from seeping in a basement, and what to do if it does get in. Strong is the owner and general contractor for the design and build firm Metamorphosis.