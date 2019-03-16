Parades - and free public transit - for St. Patrick's Day in Twin Cities

Marchers and spectators fill Fifth Street in downtown St. Paul for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

Thousands of people decked out in green lined the streets of downtown St. Paul on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, one day ahead of the holiday.

The 53rd annual parade drew more than 100 entries to travel the route along Fifth Street from Mears Park to Rice Park.

After weeks of stormy weather across Minnesota, Saturday brought sunshine and tranquil conditions for the start of the parade at noon.

The St. Paul parade was to be followed by the 51st annual St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night; it's set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nicollet Mall.

To help people get home safe, Metro Transit is offering free rides to anyone out celebrating between 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. That includes all Metro Transit buses, light rail and Northstar rail. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Anoka County Traveler also will offer free rides.