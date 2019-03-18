Toolkit aims to help prosecutors and communities better manage police shootings

In February, a set of recommendations for how prosecutors across the country can better manage officer-involved shootings was released.

The toolkit was developed by a coalition of victims and activists, as well as prosecutors and police chiefs from across the country.

Among the working group were several Minnesotans, including the mother and uncle of Philando Castile who was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer 2016, and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who led the prosecution of that officer, who was found not guilty.

The Castiles and Choi sat down with host Angela Davis to talk about the toolkit.

Use the audio player above to listen to the conversation.