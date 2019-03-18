Pothole repairs on I-35W to reduce traffic to one lane in Minneapolis

The already painful commute through the Interstate 35W construction zone in south Minneapolis is about to get even more agonizing.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is narrowing the freeway to a single lane in both directions this week to fix the numerous potholes dotting the road.
On Monday, southbound I-35W will be down to a single lane between the Minnesota Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue exit and the 42nd Street bridge. The pothole patching is expected to be finished by 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, work on the northbound lanes will start at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, running until 3 p.m. The freeway will be a single lane from 42nd Street to Interstate 94.
MnDOT says the lane restrictions will allow crews to patch potholes with a longer-lasting asphalt mix.