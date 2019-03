When the temperatures rise in spring, snow turns into tons of water, soaking into the ground or running into streams, rivers or wetland, if possible.

In February, parts of Minnesota saw record snowfall, including the Twin Cities, which had 39 inches of snow for the month.

Temperatures are predicted to rise above 50 degrees this week, melting the snowpack much faster.

Where will the water go? Many Minnesota forecasters are trying to give communities along rising waterways a good idea of what could happen.

Watch this video to learn where the meltwater can go and what causes spring floods.