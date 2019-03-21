Judge restores Wisconsin Governor's powers, strikes down GOP laws

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, speaking during the State of the State address, Jan. 22, 2019. Thursday a Wisconsin county judge restored the governor's powers that were restricted by Republicans during a lame-duck session.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, speaking during the State of the State address, Jan. 22, 2019. Thursday a Wisconsin county judge restored the governor's powers that were restricted by Republicans during a lame-duck session. 