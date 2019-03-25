Coming up: Amin Aaser on the importance of building community after tragedy

Amin Aaser, left, and his older brother, Mohammed Aaser, in their parents' home in Maple Grove, Minn., in July 2015. Growing up in Maple Grove, Minn., Amin Aaser was bullied after 9/11. Now 27, he and his brother are trying to help young Muslims build confidence in their religious identity by creating children's books just for them. Their Noor Kids book series draws inspiration from books ranging from Dora the Explorer to the Berenstain Bears. 