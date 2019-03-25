Coming up: Amin Aaser on the importance of building community after tragedy

Amin Aaser, left, and his older brother, Mohammed Aaser, in their parents' home in Maple Grove, Minn., in July 2015. Growing up in Maple Grove, Minn., Amin Aaser was bullied after 9/11. Now 27, he and his brother are trying to help young Muslims build confidence in their religious identity by creating children's books just for them. Their Noor Kids book series draws inspiration from books ranging from Dora the Explorer to the Berenstain Bears.

Amin Aaser was 13 years old when 9/11 happened.

In the days that followed, Aaser tried to hide his Muslim identity. He dyed his hair blond and asked his mom to pick him up late from baseball practice so that no one would see her hijab.

When two mosques were attacked in New Zealand earlier this month, Aaser remembered his experience and thought of how young Muslims must feel right now.

He wrote an op-ed in the Star Tribune about how to support Muslim youth in the wake of tragedy.

