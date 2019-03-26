Newsrooms need to reflect the communities they cover

Newsrooms and journalists across the nation should reflect the communities they cover, but many mainstream newsrooms fail to meet that standard. Those that do hire journalists of color often struggle to keep them, and the journalists themselves find that they have to struggle against systems that get in the way of covering their communities.

On Wednesday, March 20, host Angela Davis spoke with four prominent journalists of color about their work and what they hope their white peers in the news industry will learn about covering diverse communities.

This panel was part of the Truth and Transformation Conference held last week at Hamline University. MPR was one of the partners that put on the event.

Guests:

Maria Hinojosa is the anchor and executive producer of the Peabody Award-winning show Latino USA.

Mark Trahant is the editor of Indian Country Today.

Steve Wyche is a reporter for the NFL Network.

Emma Carew Grovum is a multiplatform storyteller, product thinker and media diversity advocate based in New York.

