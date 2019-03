What do you look for as your sign that spring has arrived? For Phyllis Root and Kelly Povo, the answer is wildflowers.

Root and Povo are the authors of "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers: A Guide for Beginners, Botanists, and Everyone in Between." Over the weekend, they were in Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis, searching for skunk cabbage. It's often the first wildflower they see each spring because it can grow in the snow. They sent MPR News an audio postcard from their hunt.