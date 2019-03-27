Three Twin Cities chefs nominated for James Beard award

Three Minneapolis chefs, all women, have been named finalists for the Best Chef: Midwest category in this year's James Beard Foundation awards.

The finalists were announced in Houston and include Ann Kim of Young Joni, Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, and Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai.

The Minnesota nominees are among a group of five regional finalists. The winner will be announced May 6th in Chicago.

Kim, Malone and Nguyen were named as semifinalists in February, along with four other Minneapolis chefs and restaurants that did not make the final round. Popul Vuh was nominated for Best New Restaurant, Diana Moua at Spoon and Stable received a nod for Best Pastry Chef. Restaurant Alma was a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant, and Brenda Langton and Timothy Kane of Spoonriver were nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Twin Cities chefs have won the Midwest award category five times since 2009, most recently last year, when Minneapolis chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable won.

Minnesota has already tallied one 2019 James Beard Award winner. Sean Sherman, the founder and CEO of The Sioux Chef, was awarded one of five Leadership Awards last week. The Foundation says the honor is meant to highlight "the important and complex realms of sustainability, food justice, and public health."