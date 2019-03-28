The Five: Apollo 11, Corner Gas and the biggest cities in the world visualized

Almost every week, senior producer Stephanie Curtis stops by to tell us what to read, watch, listen to or experience.

1) Apollo 11 is a new documentary about the historic mission to the moon, composed almost entirely of newly discovered 75mm film from the days surrounding the launch. It will transport you back to 1969. You'll see footage of mission control, the millions of spectators on the ground — even scenes from the astronauts themselves. Go see it in theaters; don't wait for it to be on your tiny television at home.

2) The Friend by Sigrid Nunez is a new novel that chronicles the magical bond between a woman and a dog that she inherits from her best friend after he commits suicide. It's filled with wisdom about writing and reading and life. For a preview, MPR News host Kerri Miller recommends you check out the Fresh Air interview with Sigrid Nunez.

3) Corner Gas is a Canadian sitcom about a gas station and the inhabitants of a small town in Saskatchewan, Canada. It's a dry, wry, funny sitcom that instantly becomes a classic. Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

4) Watch the top 10 most populous cities change from 1500 to 2018. Fascinating. It takes about two minutes to watch thousands of years of history. Talk about perspective.

5) Summon the Fire by The Comet is Coming, a psychedelic jazz group from London. It's over the top. So much fun.