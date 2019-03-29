Trump extends deportation protection for Liberians, but what happens next?

Minnesota is home to one of the largest Liberian communities in the country. That community celebrated on Thursday after President Trump extended a deportation deadline for a year.

But Trump's order also means thousands of Liberians in Minnesota are facing one more year of uncertainty. In March 2020, they could very well be back in the same situation unless a long-term solution is found.

About 4,000 Liberians are protected under the Deferred Enforced Departure program, which allowed them to escape war in their native country.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with Fata Acquoi, former program director at African Immigrant Services, about the uncertainty the Liberian community faces and the search for a permanent solution.

Davis also spoke with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who represents Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, about his proposal to provide legal status and a pathway to citizenship for qualifying Liberian refugees.

