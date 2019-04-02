Coming up: From electro-pop to ballads, new Minnesota music offers something for everyone

In recognition of Minnesota Music Month, we invited The Current's Andrea Swensson to join us on the program. She will highlight some new songs by Minnesota artists and share the stories behind them.

Swensson, who hosts The Local Show Sunday nights on The Current, will share tunes from longtime fixtures of the Twin Cities music scene and artists at the start of their careers. She'll introduce listeners to a Duluth supergroup and a musician who moved to Minnesota from another continent because he loves Bob Dylan.

Swensson will talk with MPR's Stephanie Curtis.

You'll be able to tune into the show live here. Or check back on this page after broadcast for a recording of the show.