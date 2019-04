The Port Austin Reef Lighthouse, seen in Lake Huron from Michigan.

The warming climate has already affected your favorite great lake.

A new study finds climate change in the Great Lakes region is happening faster than the rest of the U.S.

• Further reading: Great Lakes feeling the burn from climate change

Lucinda Johnson, a study co-author and associate director at the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, joined Climate Cast to discuss.

Hear the interview on the audio player above.