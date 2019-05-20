Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in Coon Rapids

Northstar commuter trains were shut down from Big Lake to Minneapolis Monday morning after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian on the train tracks in Coon Rapids.

The southbound train hit a pedestrian standing on the tracks north of 85th Avenue, near the Spring Brook Nature Center, at about 6:30 a.m.

Coon Rapids police said they don't believe any of the 130 passengers bound for Chicago witnessed the incident, and that no one else was injured. Coon Rapids police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The investigation shut the two-track rail line down in both directions, as well as 85th Avenue between East River Road and Highway 10.

The roadway reopened just before 8 a.m. and the train continued on to St. Paul's Union Depot after stopping for more than an hour to wait for authorities. Metro Transit sent buses to the rail stations to pick up train passengers.

Coon Rapids police Capt. Tom Hawley said authorities are still trying to identify the victim, believed to be a male, but it wasn't clear if he was an adult or juvenile.