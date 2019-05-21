An immigration question: to assimilate?

How important is the idea of national unity or common identity? And how important is it for immigrants to bring — and share — some of their cultural identity and language?
Peter Beinart, John Judis and Ana Navarro came to the Institute for Freedom and Community at St. Olaf College to share their ideas.
Moderator:
St. Olaf College religion and philosophy professor Edmund Santurri. He's the director of the Institute for Freedom and Community.
Panelists:
Peter Beinart is a journalist who's written for the New York Times, Time and The New Republic, and he is a political commentator.
Ana Navarro is a Republican political strategist and television commentator on CNN, Telemundo and ABC.
John Judis is a journalist at Talking Points Memo and the author of several books, including "The Populist Explosion."
The event was held April 16, 2019.