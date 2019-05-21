Coming up: Misha Euceph on the many facets of being Muslim in America

Misha Euceph, creator of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am," talks about making space for Muslims to define themselves.

When Misha Euceph was growing up in Pakistan, being Muslim was not a defining aspect of her identity. Then she moved to the United States, post-9/11 — and it suddenly became the only thing that mattered.

"I saw this over and over again, where Muslims were limited to just being one-dimensional, rather than multidimensional, multifaceted human beings," she said. So she created a podcast, "Tell Them, I Am" — a collection of stories from American Muslims that might not actually have anything to do with their religion. Instead, they are universal stories of the small moments that define us — who we are and who we aren't.

The limited-series podcast is releasing a new episode every weekday during the month of Ramadan. So far, episodes have featured Tan France, star of Netflix's "Queer Eye," Deana Haggag, the CEO of United States Artists — and Euceph herself. On Wednesday, we'll talk to Misha about how growing up Muslim inspired her to create a place where Muslims get to define themselves.

Guest:

Misha Euceph, producer of the podcast "Tell Them, I Am"