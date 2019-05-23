Boys Totem Town in St. Paul to close

Boys Totem Town, a juvenile treatment center in St. Paul, will close on Aug. 1 after more than 100 years in operation.

The facility houses young people who have committed crimes, but placements at Totem Town have declined in recent years. Currently, only six boys are housed there. One of the reasons for that decline is a change in the philosophy about the best ways to help youth offenders.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Curtis Shanklin to learn more. Shanklin is the state coordinator for the Minnesota Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.