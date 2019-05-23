Do voting laws keep people of color from the polls?

The midterm elections saw some states impose some of the most strictest voting laws. In Georgia more than half a million people -- 8 percent of registered voters, the majority African Americans -- were cut from the voter rolls. Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp adopted the "use it or lose it" policy where people who don't vote regularly are removed for the voter registry.

Advocates fear that "use it or lose it" purges could be used as a voter suppression tactic -- along with voter ID requirements. The Counter Stories team looks at how voting laws impact diverse communities and people on probation.

Hosts:

Don Eubanks— associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant

Anthony Galloway— executive director of Arts Us

Hlee Lee— owner of "the other media group"

Luz Maria Frias— lawyer and consultant

Marianne Combs— arts reporter for MPR News

Tierre Caldwell— Employment Specialist with the Power of People Leadership Institute.

