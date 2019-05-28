Cruel spring for farmers

It's been a cold, wet, gloomy spring for everyone in the Midwest — and the ramifications of that weather pattern are dire for farmers. The Midwest Regional Climate Center reports spring planting is seriously delayed due to the wet and cold conditions in the region. Corn is being planted at the slowest pace ever, while soybean seeding is the slowest since 1996. And with the start of June looming, many farmers are facing a tough choice — do they even try to get crops in the ground at all?

Kerri Miller talked to Mitchell Hora, a family farmer from Iowa and one of the hosts of the Field Work podcast.

Mitchell Hora is a farmer and young entrepreneur from Washington, Iowa, and the cohost of the podcast Field Work

