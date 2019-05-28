Escaped bison proves elusive in Rochester

In this file photo, a bison rubs against a well-worn boulder of Sioux quartzite on the prairie at Blue Mounds State Park. Police are seeking leads on a rogue bison that's been on the loose in Rochester since this weekend.

Police are seeking leads on a rogue bison that's been on the loose in Rochester since this weekend.

The bison was first spotted on Sunday by a farmer who reported it walking through his fields in southwest Rochester. Officers approached the animal, but it started acting aggressively. Since then, law enforcement has been in touch with the bison's owner, although the beast is still on the loose.

People should not underestimate the speed of a bison and should stay away from the animal if they spot it, said Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Behrens. "They will charge if they feel threatened because they will protect themselves," he said.

The bison's owner has estimated the animal weighs between 1,500 and 1,800 pounds. Behrens said people should call law enforcement if they see it.