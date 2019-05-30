Coming up: End-of-life doulas help patients, families lean into death

How can we be better at dying?

Death doulas, part of an emerging movement in palliative care, say they fill the gap between what medical professionals provide in the end-of-life journey and the comfort that families bring.

They are not part of hospice and don't provide medical care. Similar to birth doulas, they provide emotional support and tend to patients' nonmedical needs. They also assist with end-of-life planning and help families talk openly about death.

On Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m., two local death doulas will join host Angela Davis to share how they got into the profession, ways they interact with patients and why nonmedical support is needed in end-of-life care.

Guests

• Christy Marek — end of life doula at Tending Life at the Threshold

• Jane Whitlock — end of life doula

