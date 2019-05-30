In Rochester, helping single moms rebound from tough times

The population of Rochester, Minn., has doubled since 1980 — it's growth due in large part to Mayo Clinic, but not exclusively. It is now home to a growing Somali and Muslim communities, and Regina Mustafa is working to make Rochester more responsive to those newcomers.

Mustafa is an activist who started the Community Interfaith Dialogue on Islam in 2014. Her organization also offers emergency cash assistance and microloans to single mothers of all faiths, but with a particular focus on the Muslim community.

"I think there are many people in Rochester who like to use the word 'inclusivity,' but not too often does action follow that," Mustafa told MPR News host Tom Crann.

